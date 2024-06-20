Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Six Group AG Swiss National Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Swiss National Bank to expand wCBDC trials

Swiss National Bank to expand wCBDC trials

The Swiss National Bank is to expand its wholesale central bank digital currency pilot, Helvetia, for a further two years after promising results in early trials.

The Helvetia Pilot focusses on tokenized securities settlement on SIX Digital Exchange (SDX) in Swiss franc digital central bank money for financial market participants.

Project Helvetia III, which is set to conclude this month, has successfully demonstrated the efficient and safe settlement of tokenized assets in wCBDC, with SIX and participating insitutions issuing seven digital bonds to date, totalling more than CHF 750 million.

The next stage of the pilot aims at expanding the scope with the intention to gradually include additional financial institutions and to serve a broader range of financial market transactions.

Jos Dijsselhof, CEO, SIX says the continuation of the Helvetia Pilot marks a significant milestone, paving the way for wider adoption of the tokenized ecosystem.

“Pioneering the use of wholesale central bank digital currency goes beyond enhancing the efficiency and security of financial transactions, it is the groundwork for the future of finance," he says. "This project underscores our commitment to innovation and cements Switzerland’s position at the forefront of digital asset adoption in capital markets."

Related Companies

Six Group AG Swiss National Bank

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Fixed income and OTC derivatives
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk[Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Trending

Related News
Project Promissa launched to test tokenisation for promissory notes
/devops

Project Promissa launched to test tokenisation for promissory notes

SNB moves CBDC into production on SIX Digital Exchange
/crypto

SNB moves CBDC into production on SIX Digital Exchange

Core banking systems get CBDC treatment with Project Helvetia

13 Jan 2022

French and Swiss central banks hail completed wholesale CBDC trial

09 Dec 2021

French and Swiss central banks to run wholesale digital currency trial

10 Jun 2021

Swiss National Bank and BIS hail CBDC experiment

03 Dec 2020

Helvetia and neon join forces for mobile bancassurance

01 Sep 2020

Trending

  1. Apple shuts down Apple Pay Later

  2. Wells Fargo fires employees for &#39;simulating&#39; keyboard activity

  3. Thought Machine becomes Mastercard core banking partner

  4. Lunar and SAS partner for debit card

  5. BNP Paribas and BPCE announce strategic payments partnership

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk