French wealth management startup Ramify raises €11m

French wealth management and financial advisory platform Ramify has raised €11 million in a Series A funding round joined by Crédit Agricole.

The round was led by 13books Capital with participation from Fidelity International Strategic Ventures and existing investors Newfund, AG2R and a host of angels.



Ramify's all-in-one investment platform provides access to a stocks, bonds, real estate, private equity, cash, structured funds and crowdfunding. The most affluent investors also benefit from exclusive services such as Lombard lending, Luxembourg life insurance, and art investments.



The firm's team of quantitative finance researchers, developers, and financial experts promises to offer seamlessly integrated finance, technology, and human expertise to deliver a premium client experience.



Founded in 2021, the startup has seen its assets under management growing 20 fold over 18 months.



Olivier Herbout, co-founder, Ramify, says: "This operation marks a major milestone in the Ramify journey and will enable us to become the leading premium investment solution for the new generation of investors in France."