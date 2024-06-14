Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Retail banking DevOps Payments Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Authentication Big data Biometrics Innovation Machine learning Next Gen Banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Finextra launches NextGen:AI, a new event defining AI&#39;s future in financial services

Finextra launches NextGen:AI, a new event defining AI's future in financial services

Join Finextra in London on 26th November 2024 to challenge the perception of AI and its role in financial services.

NextGen:AI aims to define the roadmap for AI in financial services with this one day event showcasing the leading, most inventive, enterprising, and gifted thought leaders in the AI arena. The agenda is shaped to challenge the perception of AI and its role in this sector, redefining the boundaries of what's possible.

Themes will explore challenges around:

  • The drive towards digital
  • User experience
  • Data
  • Hyper personalisation
  • Risk profiling
  • Explainability
  • Human in the loop
  • Operational resilience
  • And much more!

Registration to NextGen: AI is officially open now, so secure your ticket and join us in November to help shape the AI conversation.

Learn more about NextGen: AI here.

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Retail banking DevOps Payments Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Authentication Big data Biometrics Innovation Machine learning Next Gen Banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk[Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple launches Tap to Cash

  2. Revolut adds new in-app verification layer to counteract theft from stolen mobiles

  3. German banks to shut down PayPal competitor Paydirekt

  4. Visa and Mastercard set for card fee suit

  5. Barclays and Lloyds&#39;-backed Bink enters liquiditation

Research
See all reports »
Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk