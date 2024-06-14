Finextra launches NextGen:AI, a new event defining AI's future in financial services

Join Finextra in London on 26th November 2024 to challenge the perception of AI and its role in financial services.

NextGen:AI aims to define the roadmap for AI in financial services with this one day event showcasing the leading, most inventive, enterprising, and gifted thought leaders in the AI arena. The agenda is shaped to challenge the perception of AI and its role in this sector, redefining the boundaries of what's possible.



Themes will explore challenges around:

The drive towards digital

User experience

Data

Hyper personalisation

Risk profiling

Explainability

Human in the loop

Operational resilience

And much more!

Registration to NextGen: AI is officially open now, so secure your ticket and join us in November to help shape the AI conversation.



Learn more about NextGen: AI here.