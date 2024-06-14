Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
Registration open for Sustainable Finance Live 2024

Finextra’s annual sustainability event, Sustainable Finance Live, will return on Tuesday 8th October at Events@No6 in London.

The conference will join together experts and leaders in the sustainability sector to discuss new possibilities for development in the fintech industry.

This year’s theme is Natural Capital: The Year of the Numbers - focusing on the process of natural value as it moves from field to trade, and the data available to financial institutions as they navigate the market and supply chain.

This year will assess how nature-related risk and data is guiding environmental priorities, and what more is to come in the natural capital space to ensure sustainability is embedded throughout the transaction process.

The conference will include a hackathon, as in past Sustainable Finance Live events, that will confront a challenge facing the sustainable finance sector at present.

Register to join the exploration of natural capital transactions and find for more details and updates on Sustainable Finance Live 2024 here.

