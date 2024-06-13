Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Wise shares dip on forecast for slower income growth

Shares in Wise fell more than 10% on Thursday after the money transfer firm forecast slower annual revenue growth.

The UK firm saw its stock down 11% at 5.30pm BST, after tumbling more than 20% earlier on Thursday following the publication of full year results.

Wise posted underlying income growth of 31% for the year ending 31 March. However, the company is expecting growth of 15% to 20% for 2025, below market expectations.

The share price fall comes despite a 29% growth in Wise's active customer base to 12.8 million. Pre-tax profits more than tripled to £481 million on revenues of more than £1 billion, up 24% year-on-year.

Kristo Käärmann, CEO, Wise, says: "We are investing in infrastructure and customer experiences to serve as much of this huge, under-served cross-border payments market as possible, including starting FY25 by reducing fees further for our customers."

