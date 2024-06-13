Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/identity

News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Retail banking Security Payments

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK home to 3m &#39;Frankenstein identities, posing multi-billion pound threat

UK home to 3m 'Frankenstein identities, posing multi-billion pound threat

The UK is home to nearly three million "Frankenstein" identities stitched together by fraudsters out of real and made up personal details, according to researchers who warn of a potential multi-billion pound hit to the economy.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions looked at over 72 million consumer profiles and found 2.8 million showing several signs of 'Frankenstein cloning' to create 'new' synthetic identities to spoof credit checks and commit high-value fraud against banks and credit providers.

In the US, where synthetic fraud is already a major issue, businesses report an average $15,000 loss to each confirmed synthetic fraud case. Translated to the UK, LexisNexis estimates the problem could cost the economy around £4.2 billion by 2027, unless firms start properly screening for the threat.

The study found strong evidence of scammers up and down the country using 'synthetic farms' in rural locations and 'synthetic factories' in urban areas to build up the credit scores of new synthetic identities on an industrial scale, in readiness for fraud attacks.

In one example, rental cottages based on a farm in Chichester appeared to have 439 highly suspect identities 'living' there over the past seven years, only 22 of which showed any evidence of being real people.

The identities were making hundreds of applications for credit, such as short-term and payday loans and some were also linked to a similar farm hundreds of miles away near Dundee, Scotland.

Noreen Altaf, identity fraud specialist, LexisNexis, says: "At first, a synthetic ID has little value to a fraudster, as it has no credit history, so they need to play the long game. Scammers nurture each false identity by building what appears to be a real credit profile over time, making the synthetic ID seem like a trustworthy customer - because of this the fraud threat is effectively invisible to firms' existing fraud defences, until it's too late.

"Once a fraudster thinks the synthetic ID has enough plausibility, they'll aim to max out available credit lines."

Related Companies

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Retail banking Security Payments

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] AI & Beyond: The evolution of secure customer banking experiences

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services[Webinar] How AI is re-shaping financial services

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple launches Tap to Cash

  2. Revolut adds new in-app verification layer to counteract theft from stolen mobiles

  3. Visa and Mastercard set for card fee suit

  4. Barclays and Lloyds&#39;-backed Bink enters liquiditation

  5. German banks to shut down PayPal competitor Paydirekt

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035