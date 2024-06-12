Danish fintech Ageras eyes acquisitions

After posting a profit for 2023, Danish accounting software fintech Ageras has set its sights on securing one or two "major acquisitions".

Ageras, which provides accounting, banking and business software to more than 300,000 European SMEs, reported 53% revenue growth, with a turnover of EUR31.7 million and its first profitable Ebitda of EUR1.2 million for 2023.



The results, combined with a recent EUR83 million funding round, leave Ageras eager to take advantage of a “growing market appetite” for pan-European consolidation in the fintech sector. The company - which employees around 250 people - wants to make one or wo buys ahead of a potential IPO in 2026.



Rico Andersen, CEO, Ageras, says: "This is a unique platform for consolidation and further growth and with other European fintechs and SaaS companies having been hit in the wake of the last couple of years’ financial turmoil, we believe there is both supply and demand for a pan-European consolidation on our platform for accounting and banking software; together we can own the niche."