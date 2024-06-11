Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Tandem maintains profitability thanks to 'green-savvy' customers

UK challenger bank Tandem has posted its second successive year of profitability as it attracts customers with its green focus.

Tandem saw underlying profitability grow five-fold on the previous year, hitting £17.2 million, thanks to a net interest income rise of 28% to £87.8 million.

The challenger has repositioned itself as a green alternative to traditional mainstream banks, offering customers loans, savings and mortgage products designed to help them transition to a lower carbon lifestyle.

Alex Mollart, chief executive, Tandem, says: “Tandem’s strategy of becoming the UK’s greener, digital bank is working. We’re profitable for a second year running and delivering growth across deposits, lending and revenue - attracting more green-savvy consumers to the bank.

“It’s great to see so many customers buying into our mission to help the transition to a lower carbon lifestyle - and save money along the way. We’ve seen big increases in customers trusting their hard-earned savings with Tandem, while helping to fund the green lending we offer to customers looking to switch to a greener lifestyle."

