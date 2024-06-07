Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

US Treasury

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
US Treasury seeks feedback on use of AI in financial services

US Treasury seeks feedback on use of AI in financial services

The US Department of the Treasury is seeking public comment on the risks and opportunities posed by the use of AI in financial services.

With financial services firms pumping billions of dollars into harnessing the power of AI, regulators have been scrambling to understand, and guard against, the potential risks associated with the technology.

The Treasury says it wants to increase its understanding of how AI is being used within the financial services sector and the associated opportunities and risks, including potential obstacles to the responsible use of the technology.

The request for information also wants feedback on the extent of AI's impact on consumers, investors, financial institutions, businesses, regulators and end-users. It also calls for recommendations for enhancements to legislative, regulatory, and supervisory frameworks.

Comments can be submitted for 60 days, with the Treasury saying it wants a broad range of perspectives and is particularly interested in understanding how AI innovations can help promote a financial system that delivers inclusive and equitable access to financial services.

“Treasury is proud to be playing a key role in spurring responsible innovation, especially in relation to AI and financial institutions. Our ongoing stakeholder engagement allows us to improve our understanding of AI in financial services,” says Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang.

Related Companies

US Treasury

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: NextGen:AI - Intelligent Banking, Intelligent Future - Save the date! - 26 November 2024 - London

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

SustainableFinance.Live - 8 October 2024 | London & Online - Save the date!SustainableFinance.Live - 8 October 2024 | London & Online - Save the date!

Trending

Trending

  1. JPMorgan payments boss Georgakopoulos quits

  2. Hackers claim to have bank account details of 30m Santander customers

  3. Synapse fallout leaves 85,000 Yotta customers locked out of accounts

  4. UK trials &#39;super ATM&#39; that will accept deposits for multiple banks

  5. Visa looks to generative AI to enhance tokenisation

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035