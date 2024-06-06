Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Robinhood Bitstamp

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood to buy crypto firm Bitstamp for $200m

Robinhood to buy crypto firm Bitstamp for $200m

Trading app Robinhood has agreed a $200 million cash deal to buy crypto exchange Bitstamp in an effort to expand outside of the US and accelerate its push into digital assets.

Founded in 2011, UK-based Bitstamp has over 50 active licenses and registrations globally and will bring in customers across the EU, UK, US and Asia to Robinhood, helping the platform take on major exchanges such as Coinbase.

Bitstamp’s core spot exchange, with over 85 tradable assets, and products like staking and lending, will also help Robinhood move beyond the retail market and secure institutional clients.

Johann Kerbrat, GM, Robinhood Crypto, says: “Through this strategic combination, we are better positioned to expand our footprint outside of the US and welcome institutional customers to Robinhood.”

The Bitstamp team will join Robinhood when the deal closes in the first half of next year, subject to closing conditions.

Related Companies

Robinhood Bitstamp

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: SustainableFinance.Live - 8 October 2024 | London & Online - Save the date!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024 - A Money20/20 Special Edition[New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024 - A Money20/20 Special Edition

Trending

Trending

  1. JPMorgan payments boss Georgakopoulos quits

  2. Hackers claim to have bank account details of 30m Santander customers

  3. Synapse fallout leaves 85,000 Yotta customers locked out of accounts

  4. Visa and Mastercard offer $197m to settle ATM class action suite

  5. UK trials &#39;super ATM&#39; that will accept deposits for multiple banks

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035