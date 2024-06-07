Capital One, Stripe and Adyen form fraud fighting partnership

Capital One, Stripe and Adyen have banded together on a free, open source product designed to help reduce fraud losses and false declines for merchants.

Called Direct Data Share, the API lets merchants and others in the payments process share real-time transaction data for every purchase.



With e-commerce fraud losses expected to surge to $343 billion by 2027, according to Juniper Research, the partners say collaboration can help tackle the problem.



Capital One head of fraud strategy Jon Borman tells TechCrunch: "If we see an IP address through Stripe that turns out to be fraudulent, we can now use that same IP address to prevent fraud for transactions happening at Adyen, and vice versa."



So far, says the card giant, DDS has enabled more than $1 billion of merchant spend that would have otherwise been lost due to fraud and declines.



Trevor Nies, global head of digital, Adyen tells TechCrunch: "Adyen’s merchants benefit from higher authorisation rates and fewer chargebacks just as Capital One’s cardholders benefit from fewer false positive declines and less fraud."