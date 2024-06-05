Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Turkey's Papara partners DriveWealth to offer customers US stock trading

Turkish fintech Papara is working with DriveWealth to offer its 20 million users the ability to invest real-time in US stocks on the Nasdaq and Nyse.

Tapping DriveWealth's Brokerage-as-a-Service technology, Papara customers will, from October, be able to buy or sell fractional shares in US equities and ETFs.

The investment product offers real-time market data and the ability to invest in fractional shares with lower minimums of $1 and fixed transaction fees. Over 600,000 have already signed up to the waiting list.

Emre Kenci, CEO, Papara, says: "Partnering with DriveWealth marks the next chapter of Papara’s transformation into a one-stop financial super app."

Founded in 2015, Papara hit profitability in just two years. Last year, it acquired Spanish counterpart Rebellion for a push outside its home market.

