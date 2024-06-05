Turkey's Papara partners DriveWealth to offer customers US stock trading

Turkish fintech Papara is working with DriveWealth to offer its 20 million users the ability to invest real-time in US stocks on the Nasdaq and Nyse.

Tapping DriveWealth's Brokerage-as-a-Service technology, Papara customers will, from October, be able to buy or sell fractional shares in US equities and ETFs.



The investment product offers real-time market data and the ability to invest in fractional shares with lower minimums of $1 and fixed transaction fees. Over 600,000 have already signed up to the waiting list.



Emre Kenci, CEO, Papara, says: "Partnering with DriveWealth marks the next chapter of Papara’s transformation into a one-stop financial super app."



Founded in 2015, Papara hit profitability in just two years. Last year, it acquired Spanish counterpart Rebellion for a push outside its home market.