Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Enfuce Financial Services

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Enfuce and Swile team on all-in-one employee benefits card

Enfuce and Swile team on all-in-one employee benefits card

Card issuer and payment processor Enfuce has teamed up with French worktech Swile to launch an all-in-one employee benefits card.

The card integrates everything from lunch and gift vouchers to travel expenses into a single, secure payment option.

Swile is tapping Enfuce’s modular cloud-based issuer processing capabilities for a card that works in physical stores and online, and can be added to digital wallets.

The company says it expects to see the card used by more than three million employees working for its clients in France.

Denise Johansson, co-CEO, Enfuce, says: "This all-in-one card is truly changing the game for the entire employee benefits space, promising a single and easily accessible employee payment card, which makes life easier for both businesses and their employees."

Related Companies

Enfuce Financial Services

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: SustainableFinance.Live - 8 October 2024 | London & Online - Save the date!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?

Trending

Trending

  1. Hackers claim to have bank account details of 30m Santander customers

  2. Pay.UK hails fraud detection pilot results

  3. JPMorgan payments boss Georgakopoulos quits

  4. Visa and Mastercard offer $197m to settle ATM class action suite

  5. PayPal builds advertising platform

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2024

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035