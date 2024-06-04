Enfuce and Swile team on all-in-one employee benefits card

Card issuer and payment processor Enfuce has teamed up with French worktech Swile to launch an all-in-one employee benefits card.

The card integrates everything from lunch and gift vouchers to travel expenses into a single, secure payment option.



Swile is tapping Enfuce’s modular cloud-based issuer processing capabilities for a card that works in physical stores and online, and can be added to digital wallets.



The company says it expects to see the card used by more than three million employees working for its clients in France.



Denise Johansson, co-CEO, Enfuce, says: "This all-in-one card is truly changing the game for the entire employee benefits space, promising a single and easily accessible employee payment card, which makes life easier for both businesses and their employees."