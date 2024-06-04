Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Synapse Financial Technologies Yotta

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Synapse fallout leaves 85,000 Yotta customers locked out of accounts

Synapse fallout leaves 85,000 Yotta customers locked out of accounts

Savings app Yotta says 85,000 customers have been locked out of their accounts for three weeks because of the collapse of BaaS platform Synapse.

The customers have been unable to access a combined $112 million, Yotta co-founder Adam Moelis tells CNBC.

Yotta is one of a host of companies to be caught up in the collapse of Synapse and the BaaS firm's dispute with banking partner Evolve Bank & Trust.

Synapse and Evolve disagree on how much of Yotta's funds are held at Evolve and how much at other banking partners, says CNBC.

Says Moelis: “We never imagined something like this could happen. We worked with banks that are members of the FDIC. We never imagined a scenario like this could play out and that no regulator would step in and help.”

Synapse's biggest client, Mercury, decided to ditch the firm and work with Evolve directly earlier this year.

Then, in April, Synapse filed for bankruptcy, striking a deal to sell its assets to money moving fintech TabaPay. However, TabaPay has pulled out of the agreement.

Yotta is not the only Synapse client to suffer; last month, teen finance app Copper had to suddenly discontinue its bank deposit accounts and debit cards, leaving some customers unable to access their funds.

Related Companies

Synapse Financial Technologies Yotta

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: NextGen:AI - Intelligent Banking, Intelligent Future - Save the date! - 26 November 2024 - London

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

SustainableFinance.Live - 8 October 2024 | London & Online - Save the date!SustainableFinance.Live - 8 October 2024 | London & Online - Save the date!

Trending

Trending

  1. Hackers claim to have bank account details of 30m Santander customers

  2. Pay.UK hails fraud detection pilot results

  3. ABN Amro on alert as supplier hit by ransomware attack

  4. Gnosis Pay partners Visa to connect Web3 ecosystems with traditional payments

  5. Visa and Mastercard offer $197m to settle ATM class action suite

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model