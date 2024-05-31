Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mastercard

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Security Financial inclusion Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mastercard pilots Crypto Credential network

Mastercard pilots Crypto Credential network

Mastercard has begun piloting its Crypto Credential network, enabling cross-border peer-to-peer digital asset transactions between Latin America and Europe.

Unveiled last year, MasterCard Crypto Credential helps verify interactions among consumers and businesses using blockchain networks.

The pilots will see users from a host of countries on the Bit2Me, Lirium and Mercado Bitcoin exchanges send cross-border and domestic transfers across multiple currencies and blockchains.

Users will also be able to send and receive crypto using their Mastercard Crypto Credential aliases, instead of the typically long and complex blockchain addresses.

For payments, exchanges will first verify a user under the set of Mastercard Crypto Credential standards. At that point, the user obtains an alias to send and receive funds across all supported exchanges.

When a user initiates a transfer, Mastercard Crypto Credential verifies that the recipient’s alias is valid, and that their wallet supports the digital asset and associated blockchain. If the receiving wallet does not support the asset or blockchain, the sender is notified and the transaction does not proceed, protecting all parties from the potential loss of funds.

Mastercard says the system could prove a boon for the remittance market but the firm is also planning to move beyond P2P to support NFTs, ticketing, and other payment options.

Walter Pimenta, EVP, product and engineering, Latin America and the Caribbean, Mastercard, says: "As interest in blockchain and digital assets continues to surge in Latin America and around the world, it is essential to keep delivering trusted and verifiable interactions across public blockchain networks."

Related Companies

Mastercard

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Security Financial inclusion Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

SustainableFinance.Live - 8 October 2024 | London & Online - Save the date!SustainableFinance.Live - 8 October 2024 | London & Online - Save the date!

Trending

Trending

  1. Ex-Citi employee files wrongful termination lawsuit alleging the bank hid data from regulators

  2. ABN Amro on alert as supplier hit by ransomware attack

  3. Gnosis Pay partners Visa to connect Web3 ecosystems with traditional payments

  4. Pay.UK hails fraud detection pilot results

  5. JP Morgan to pay $100m for client order monitoring failures

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model