Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Sustainable Payments

Keywords

Blockchain Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Next UK government should make Big Tech pay to fight scams - UK Finance

Next UK government should make Big Tech pay to fight scams - UK Finance

The next UK government should introduce a bill that forces technology, social media and telecoms firms to contribute £40 million a year to fight fraud and scams, says UK Finance.

Authorised Push Payment fraud has soared in recent years, with UK losses of more than $500 million last year. To tackle this, regulators are rolling out new rules for the banking industry that, from October, will see the vast majority of money lost to APP frauds reimbursed to victims.

However, UK banks have long been campaigning for big tech, social media and telcos to take more responsibility for fraud that originates from their platforms. According to UK Finance, 76% of APP fraud originates online and another 16% in the telco sector.

Last year, 11 tech and social media firms signed up to a UK Online Fraud Charter to combat the rising level of scams from fake adverts and romance fraud.

Now, UK Finance is calling for government to take a tougher approach, drawing on this voluntary charter for a bill.

"In addition, to expand resources for fighting fraud and economic crime online platforms, internet service providers and telecommunications companies could be brought into the scope of the Economic Crime Levy. Doing so would raise over £40 million a year to invest in better technology and recruit specialist officers and incentivise action to reduce fraud," says the finance industry body.

Elsewhere in its 'financial services manifesto' ahead of the general election, UK Finance is asking for a net zero roadmap, the "championing" of the National Payments Vision, support for open banking, and the issuance of a digital gilt backed by HM Treasury to encourage the development of securities tokenisation.

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Sustainable Payments

Keywords

Blockchain Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology[Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Trending

Trending

  1. Ex-Citi employee files wrongful termination lawsuit alleging the bank hid data from regulators

  2. ABN Amro on alert as supplier hit by ransomware attack

  3. Gnosis Pay partners Visa to connect Web3 ecosystems with traditional payments

  4. Pay.UK hails fraud detection pilot results

  5. JP Morgan to pay $100m for client order monitoring failures

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model