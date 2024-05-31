Visa and Mastercard offer $197m to settle ATM class action suite

Visa and Mastercard have agreed to pay $197 million to settle a long-running class action lawsuit accusing them of keeping ATM fees artificially high.

Plaintiffs in the case say that Mastercard and Visa ATM network rules meant that Americans who withdrew cash from bank-operated machines paid artificially higher amounts in access fees.



According to court documents, reported by Reuters, Visa has agreed to pay $104.6 million to settle and Mastercard $92.8 million. The deal still requires court approval.



The offer was made after the US Supreme Court in April rejected the card companies' appeal challenging a lower court's ruling.



In 2021, three banks - Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo - settled claims for $66 million.



Visa and Mastercard also face two related class action suits - one from consumers using non-bank ATMs and another from companies that own independent cash machines.