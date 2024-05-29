Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Pensions management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sipps provider Intelligent Money goes into administration

Sipps provider Intelligent Money goes into administration

UK wealth management firm Intelligent Money has entered administration after agreeing a deal to sell off its business and assets to fellow provider Quai.

Richard Heis and Edward Boyle of Interpath Advisory have been appointed as joint administrators, according to the Financial Conduct Authority.

Meanwhile, digital savings platform and product provider Quai has acquired Intelligent Money's technology, staff and trustee companies, promising a "smooth transition" for clients and their assets.

Intelligent Money administers over £1 billion of client assets covering self-invested personal pensions (Sipps), Individual Saving Accounts (Isas) and General Investment Accounts (Gias).

Tony Webb, CEO, Quai, says: "The transition will also be supported by Quai's robust platform technology, which handles over 22 million transactions a year, ensuring a stable and reliable service for account holders."

Intelligent Money went into administration after it received an upheld final decision from the Financial Ombudsman Service regarding some of the investments it allowed within its Sipps.

The FCA says the firm’s directors "recognised the financial liabilities associated with this and other similar complaints".

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Pensions management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: NextGen:AI - Intelligent Banking, Intelligent Future - Save the date! - 26 November 2024 - London

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology[Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Trending

Trending

  1. B2B stablecoin payments ready for take-off

  2. Ex-Citi employee files wrongful termination lawsuit alleging the bank hid data from regulators

  3. Google Pay lets customers ditch CVVs for biometrics

  4. Mastercard takes GenAI to the Dark Web

  5. Klarna labels CFPB BNPL rule &#39;baffling&#39;

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model