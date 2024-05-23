Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Google

Google Pay lets customers ditch CVVs for biometrics.

Google Pay lets customers ditch CVVs for biometrics.

Google Pay has received a revamp to make it easier for shoppers to see card benefits, use BNPL on more sites, and ditch CVV codes in favour of biometrics at checkout.

Shoppers using autofill on Chrome or Android at checkout now have the option to automatically fill in their full card details with a fingerprint, face scan or screen lock PIN, eliminating the need to enter a CVV security code.

Google started piloting BNPL - with providers Affirm and Zip - when checking out online earlier this year. The practice is now being expanded to more merchant sites and Android apps across the US. Shoppers can either link their existing account or sign up with a provider at checkout.

Finally, American Express and Capital One cardholders checking out on Chrome desktop will now see select benefits for specific cards in the autofill drop-down, making it easier to pick the best option. Google plans to expand this to more cards in the future.

