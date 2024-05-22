FE fundinfo acquires German fintech Dericon

FE fundinfo, a financial data platform for the asset management industry, has acquired German WealthTech Dericon.

This is FE fundinfo’s seventh acquisition in just over three years, with recent dealss including fund distribution service Adjuto in September 2023 and French data provider Funds360 in February 2024.



Dericon has developed a distribution network for financial products that is used by over 150 leading banks and global investment houses in their advisory processes.



The investment also connects FE fundinfo clients to the Sparkassen Group, a network of public banks with over 50 million customers across Germany.



Dericon's WMS platform supports the compliant structuring of financial products, allowing clients to be better served with data while meeting the growing regulatory obligations in Germany and the EU.



The firm is currently building a marketplace for asset managers together with its partners investify Tech and dwpbank, which is scheduled to start operations in Q4 2024.



Andreas Krause, founder and managing director at Dericon, says: "We plan to further build our innovative WMS platform into a fully-featured German distribution hub that speeds access to market data and regulatory solutions, providing unrivalled value for clients.”



FE fundinfo has a long-term presence in the region and says it is committed to growing its German network with further planned strategic investments and product innovation.



Liam Healy, chief executive officer at FE fundinfo, says: “The team at Dericon has built a solid business, and through our partnership we further bolster our commitment and capabilities in Germany by more clearly connecting investment product information to distributors such as banks and savings banks for our mutual and future clients. For Germany’s 50 million individual investors, this will provide the best access to the broadest range of investment opportunities through Dericon’s transparent and competitively differentiated solution powered by FE fundinfo.”



