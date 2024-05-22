Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe launches payment and financing tools in the UK

Stripe launches payment and financing tools in the UK

Stripe is strengthening its position in the UK, opening a flagship London office in the heart of the City, and launching its first Open-Banking-powered payment method and new financing options for small businesses.

The UK is Stripe’s second largest market, with around 600 businesses joining the US-headquartered giant's network every day.

These firms will be the first in the world to be given access to Stripe's first Open-Banking-powered payment method, Pay by Bank. Already being used by some companies, Pay by Bank promises a low-cost, real-time payment method that allows consumers to pay directly from their bank account.

Meanwhile, UK businesses that run directly on Stripe can also now access flexible financing to invest in their expansion through the Stripe Capital product, which uses a company’s transaction and business history to proactively qualify them for financing. Funds hit approved accounts the next business day, and businesses repay the amount as they earn.

Only 50% of bank loan applications by UK small businesses were successful last year, down from 80% in 20118, says Stripe. In the US, businesses that took financing from Capital grew their revenue 114% faster than peers.

Later this year, UK marketplaces and platforms that use Stripe Connect will also be able to use Stripe Capital to offer financing to their own users.

John Collison, co-founder, Stripe, says: "The payments tools and financing options we’re launching today will help money move around the economy faster and make it easier for businesses to invest when they see an opportunity to grow."

This week, Stripe has also opened its new London office at 201 Bishopsgate, which will house expanding teams in engineering, sales, partnerships and operations.

“The UK’s talent, infrastructure, and financial centre make it an excellent place to build Stripe from, but that’s only half the story. We’re also seeing huge growth amongst UK businesses who are excited to modernise their financial systems and expand globally. That’s what gives us the conviction that now is the time to double down in the UK,” says Collison.

Related Companies

Stripe

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] The Future of Plastic - The Rapid Evolution of Card Payments[On-Demand Webinar] The Future of Plastic - The Rapid Evolution of Card Payments

Trending

Trending

  1. Visa unveils suite of new products for the digital age

  2. Investing in Fintech: How Technology is Reshaping the Financial Services Landscape

  3. Australia passes Digital ID Bill

  4. Mastercard picks new batch of crypto and blockchain Start Path firms

  5. UK payment firms push back on APP fraud refund plan

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model