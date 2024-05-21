Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
Plenitude acquires Contineo Financial Risk Solutions



Financial crime consultancy Plenitude has acquired Contineo Financial Risk Solutions, a provider of technical advisory services for regulatory compliance operations.

Coming on Plenitudes 12-year anniversary, the transaction marks the firm's first acquisition. It follows a minority investment in the business by Growth Capital Partners in July 2022 to support the build out of new capabilities and offerings.

Contineo, founded in 2017, provides specialist technical advisory services, including support for FCC technology selection and implementation, transaction monitoring, customer and transaction screening tuning, optimisation and independent testing, model validation and data analytics. The firm services clients across the UK, US, Europe and UAE across a broad range of sectors.

All of Contineo’s current employees will be retained as part of the deal, boosting Plenitude’s headcount by 20 percent.

Alan Paterson, founder & CEO at Plenitude says: “The decision to bring the businesses together felt absolutely right from a strategic standpoint, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of our clients and accelerating the build out of our tech advisory and data analytics practice."

