EFG Hermes acquires minority stake in Danish fintech Kenzi Wealth

Middle Eastern investment bank EFG Hermes has acquired a minority stake in Danish fintech Kenzi Wealth.

Kenzi Wealth uses AI-powered asset management technologies and investment risk analytics to help investors construct and rebalance their portfolios.



EFG Hermes says it will push the technology to its client base across the Mena region. providing customers with a more efficient and personalised investment experience.



Ahmed Waly, Global Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes, comments: "This significant move marks EFG Hermes's foray into the realm of personalized investment tools using state of the art technology, thereby expanding our portfolio of products and services. The fusion of our acclaimed research capabilities with Kenzi Wealth's cutting-edge AI-powered digital Investment tools is part of our shared vision to introduce a truly comprehensive and unparalleled end-to-end investment experience that sets a new standard in the industry."



As part of the deal, EFG Hermes will also utilise Kenzi Wealth's technology to augment its trading platform, EFG Hermes ONE, with the aim of combining research, trading and portfolio management on a single platform.



"We are committed to empowering our clients with the tools they need to make informed investment decisions and achieve their financial goals," sais Ahmed Waly. "This is just the beginning. There are numerous opportunities for additional synergies based on EFG Hermes' ambitious fintech roadmap, which aims to develop a wider range of investment products and services in collaboration with Kenzi Wealth."



Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

