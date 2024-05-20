GB Bank secures £85 million capital raise

GB Bank, which specialises in funding property projects for SME property developers and investors, has secured £85m of additional capital from new investor Hera Holdings and existing shareholder the Teesside Pension Fund.

Jersey based company, Hera Holdings, is investing an initial £40m in GB Bank over the next 12 months. In addition to the initial investment, there is an intention for Hera Holdings to invest a further £40m throughout 2025 and 2026



Since becoming a fully licensed bank in August 2022, GB Bank has approved more than £80m in loans to support over 100 property projects in locations from Northumberland to the south coast. It has also attracted over £300m in deposits from savers for its competitive fixed term and instant access accounts.



The expansion will see GB Bank grow its lending capabilities offering funding of up to £10m and up to 80% Loan To Value. The investment will bring extensive growth for its specialist buy to let finance with an increase in loan size, offering capital and interest or interest only options and expanding its customer base to welcome foreign nationals, ex pats and portfolio landlords. It will also allow an increase in capacity for its commercial and residential bridging solutions, along with its commercial owner-occupier and investment mortgages.



The Bank is forecasting that the new investment will allow it to grow its lending to £500m over the next 12 months and double its current workforce within the next 12 months.