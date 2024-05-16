Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
European fintechs expect to grow business in next year

European fintechs expect to grow business in next year

Optimism is returning to Europe's fintech sector, suggests new research from MHP Group which shows that more than three quarters of firms expect their business to grow in the next 12 months.

After a tricky couple of years for the sector, MHP interviewed more than 50 fintech leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain about their expectations for the future.

Confidence is returning to the European fintech sector as a whole. UK leaders are the most optimistic, with 83% expecting growth in the next year, followed by France (80%), Germany (77%), Spain (72%) and Italy (66%).

More established fintechs, those over 10 years old, are the most likely to expect growth (79%). Earlier stage businesses are slightly less confident, with 55% of those younger than five years predicting “significant” growth in the next 12 months.

A return in confidence to the sector came hand in hand with a renewed focus on achieving profitability, a top priority for over two thirds of those quizzed.

Attracting customers, investors and talent are recognised as the top three factors in getting profitable growth, with relative consistency across markets, maturity of business and size.

Customer acquisition and retention is regarded as the top ranked priority for 55% of fintech businesses, rising to 71% for Italian firms. Larger and more mature players place a bigger emphasis on this than smaller, newer outfits.

Securing funding from investors also ranks highly, with 45% of European fintech leaders prioritising capital injections to fuel their growth.

In the war for talent, European fintechs are not just competing against each other, but the wider tech ecosystem, as well as those from America, Asia and the Middle East where salaries and perks can be more attractive. As a result, two fifths of respondents will prioritise finding the right talent in the next 12 months.

Nick Woods, head, financial services, MHP Group, says: “The sense of optimism returning to Europe’s fintech sector represents more than just a shift in sentiment. After a challenging period, battle-hardened leaders are drawing on their hard-won wisdom to guide their growth strategies.

“The heady days of cheap money and a scale at all costs mindset have been replaced with a sharper focus on profitable growth, signalling the dawn of a more mature approach."

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Why Predictive AI turns 3DS into a hidden profit driver[Webinar] Why Predictive AI turns 3DS into a hidden profit driver

Trending

Trending

  1. Banco Santander suffers data breach at third party supplier

  2. &#39;Neobank in a box&#39; startup Fintech Farm raises $32 million

  3. Mastercard starts domestic payments processing in China

  4. UBS CEO warns of risk from delaying Credit Suisse IT integration

  5. ECB conducts first DLT trials for wholesale central bank money settlement

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks