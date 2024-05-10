Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BBVA Banco Sabadell

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BBVA charges forward with hostile bid for Banco Sabadell

BBVA charges forward with hostile bid for Banco Sabadell

Spanish incumbent bank BBVA launched a hostile takeover bid on Thursday to buy out rival Banco Sabadell.

Earlier this week, Sabadell rejected an offer for €12 billion from BBVA. The move has sent a shock through the Spanish financial ecosystem, with no Spanish banks having attempted a hostile takeover in decades.

Josep Oliu, chair of Sabadell, accused BBVA of violating Spain’s tender offer rules, and the government of Madrid has responded negatively to the takeover. However, chair of BBVA Carlos Torres does not appear to be backing down, as he is pushing the deal forward in a plea to regulators.

On Thursday BBVA shares dropped 6%, and Banco Sabadell’s rose more than 3%. Since talks of a takeover in 2020, shares of Sabadell have increased five times over, and BBVA’s have risen 160%.

Torres and Oliu previously went head to head in 2020, where BBVA failed to acquire Sabadell in negotiations. CEO of Sabadell and the BBVA CFO reportedly cancelled meeting in London this week and returned to Madrid.

Related Companies

BBVA Banco Sabadell

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The Future of Plastic - The Rapid Evolution of Card Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology[Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Trending

Trending

  1. NAB to launch Pay by Bank for Australian merchants

  2. JP Morgan taps Visa Direct for faster payments

  3. RBC launches incubator

  4. Wells Fargo says US investigating Zelle complaint handling

  5. JPMorgan unveils IndexGPT investing tool

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks