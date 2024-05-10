Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Binance

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency Markets

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Canada fines Binance C$6m for AML violations

Canada fines Binance C$6m for AML violations

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been fined C$6 million by Canadian authorities for violating money laundering and terrorist financing laws.

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada says Binance failed to register as a foreign money services business.

The company also failed, on thousands of occasions, to report large virtual currency transactions of C$10,000 or more in the course of a single transaction.

Binance quit the Canadian market a year ago, citing the regulatory environment.

Last week, the crypto giant's founder, Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, was sentenced to four months in prison in the US after pleading guilty to violating anti-money laundering requirements.

Zhao pleaded guilty in November as part of deal between Binance and the Department of Justice, Treasury Department and CFTC to settle allegations that the exchange failed to maintain a proper AML programme, operated an unlicensed money-transmitting business and violated sanctions law.

The world's largest crypto exchange agreed to forfeit $2.5 billion to the government and pay a fine of $1.8 billion.

Related Companies

Binance

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Cryptocurrency Markets

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of UK Fintech: 2015 - 2035 - An IFGS Special Edition - UK Fintech Week 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The Future of Plastic - The Rapid Evolution of Card Payments[Webinar] The Future of Plastic - The Rapid Evolution of Card Payments

Trending

Trending

  1. NAB to launch Pay by Bank for Australian merchants

  2. JP Morgan taps Visa Direct for faster payments

  3. FCA boss invited to UK parliament to address &#39;naming and shaming&#39; plans

  4. RBC launches incubator

  5. Wells Fargo says US investigating Zelle complaint handling

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks