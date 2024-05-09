Cube RegTech rollup continues with acquisition of Reg-Room

Regulatory intelligence firm Cube has acquired US-based Reg-Room, the latest in a planned series of acquisitions to drive consolidation in the market for regulatory technology.

Founded by Nick Paraskeva and based in New York City, Reg-Room provides regulatory change monitoring and analysis to the financial services industry. Its flagship products, Reg-Track, Reg-Impact, and Regulatory Risk Report provide the banking, broker-dealer, asset management and insurance sectors with tailored alerts and summaries on crucial regulatory changes with global coverage.



The buyout of Reg-Room follows the January acquisition by Cube of AI-driven data capture firm The Hub.



Ben Richmond, founder and CEO of Cube, says: "Cube's focus on technology, content and AI to deliver a regulatory compliance and risk platform that is truly transformative for customers is at the core of this - and all of - our acquisitions."



Born out of the 2008 financial crisis, Cube covers 5,000 issuing bodies in 180 jurisdictions to help financial institutions streamline their complex regulatory change management and compliance processes.



The firm picked up an investment from Bregal Milestone in Autumn with the aim of extending its geographical reach and augmenting its platform with bolt-on complementary market partners. Cube itself was subsequently acquired from Bregal Milestone in March by European investor Hg, which has committed to expand its global footprint through both organic growth and acquisitions.



Thomas Martin, principal at Hg, comments: "We welcome Nick and the team as we continue to build a leading provider of regulatory intelligence for financial institutions across the globe."