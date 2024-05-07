Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Fime

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Identity

Keywords

CBDC Mergers and acquisitions Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fime acquired by Gallant Capital

Fime acquired by Gallant Capital

Private equity firm Gallant Capital Partners has acquired payments consultancy and testing specialist Fime as well as the UL Solutions payments testing business and merged the two. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Gallant says that operating under the Fime brand, the combined business will be a global leader in payments, smart mobility and digital identity.

Paris-headquartered Fime employs more than 800 people around the world, helping clients create and launch products and services.

Fime CEO Lionel Grosclaude says the combination with UL Solutions' payments business greatly expands the company's geographic reach, giving clients access to business and technical consultancy, as well as compliance and quality assurance testing services, in over 25 countries across each major region.

In addition, Fime’s improved flexibility and reach will allow it to respond to evolving trends like open banking, instant payments, central bank digital currencies, digital wallets, open payments and digital identity.

Says Grosclaude: "This broadened product and service portfolio will allow the Company to guide any project from ideation and implementation, through testing and ultimately to a successful launch."

Related Companies

Fime

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Identity

Keywords

CBDC Mergers and acquisitions Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross Border Payments: Hitting G20 targets for speed, cost, and transparency

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape[On-Demand Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Trending

Trending

  1. BofE warns payment firms to be ready for new operational resilience rules

  2. Monese splits in two

  3. FCA boss invited to UK parliament to address &#39;naming and shaming&#39; plans

  4. RBC launches incubator

  5. Blockchain researchers use AI to spot Bitcoin money laundering

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks