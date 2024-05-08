Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Emirates NBD&#39;s Liv explores real-world asset tokenisation

Emirates NBD's Liv explores real-world asset tokenisation

Emirates NBD's digital offshoot Liv is working with B2B alternative asset solutions provider Ctrl Alt to explore the tokenisation of real-world assets.

Liv points to the changing investment patterns amongst millennials and Gen Z in the Middle East, citing research showing that younger investors hold strong, positive long-term investment convictions and are investing at a higher rate and earlier age than previous generations.

The digital lender, which is targeting younger customers, says that it has inked a memorandum of understanding with Ctrl Alt to explore avenues to grant their customers access to the burgeoning tokenised asset sector.

Marwan Hadi, group head, retail banking and wealth management, Emirates NBD, says: "According to a report by the Boston Consulting Group, asset tokenisation will expand into a USD16.1 trillion business opportunity by 2030.

"Coupled with the growing demand for alternative investment avenues from millennials and the next generation of investors, this represents an opportunity for us to explore the potential of this domain, aligning with our vision to be the most innovative bank for our customers, people and communities."

