EBA Clearing carries out pan-European request to pay PoC

EBA Clearing says its request to pay service is ready for commercial use cases after the completion of a pan-European proof-of-concept involving eight PSPs.

EBA Clearing's R2P is a pan-European messaging infrastructure enabling payment service providers to deliver request to pay solutions for end users. It was developed, with the backing of 27 PSPs, for the 2021 launch date of the SEPA Request-to-Pay Scheme.



The latest PoC, saw BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank and Pine & Cone successfully exchange request to pay messages via R2P in milliseconds.



EBA Clearing says that not only did the PoC prove that its service is ready for commercial use, it also shows how PSPs can roll out and create value around request to pay, putting a special focus on e-invoicing in the business-to-business space.



Fredrik Tallqvist, project manager, R2P PoC, EBA Clearing, says: "By exchanging requests to pay and related responses across Europe, our eight participants demonstrated how easy it is to use and integrate R2P with their end-user solutions and gave a powerful outlook on the benefits that request to pay can generate for the invoicing processes of businesses across the continent."



Raouf Soussi, head of strategy for enterprise payments, BBVA, adds: "Interaction with other PSPs has been a very useful experience and has made us realise how important it is for the success of any request to pay products that we are all well aligned on a uniform technical deployment.



"This challenge has strongly encouraged us to move ahead in the implementation of our RTP project, not only in the B2B environment, but in the B2C space too."