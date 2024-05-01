Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
BNPL firm Sezzle turns to gamification to encourage timely payments

BNPL firm Sezzle turns to gamification to encourage timely payments

Buy now, pay later provider Sezzle is gamifying on-time payments with a loyalty programme designed to encourage financial responsibility.

Called Payment Streaks, the new feature promises to reward consumers for consistent and timely payments.

By hitting streaks, users move up loyalty tiers that secure benefits such as entry into monthly giveaways and bonuses for referring friends.

In a sector that has been heavily criticised for encouraging people to take on debt, Sezzle says the initiative underscores its commitment to "fostering financial responsibility".

Charlie Youakim, CEO, Sezzle, says: "We understand the importance of timely payments in building trust and credibility, and the Payment Streaks programme incentivises and recognises our users for their dedication to meeting payment obligations."

Streaks is available to US shoppers through the Sezzle mobile app, with Canadian shoppers getting access later this year.

