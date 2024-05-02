Fitbit Pay users moved over to Google Wallet

Google is killing off Fitbit Pay in most countries and moving users over to its Google Wallet system.

Fitness tracking pioneer Fitbit has been offering contactless payments to its users since 2017, acquiring the wearable assets of fintech Coin to help it move beyond its core service.



In 2021, having acquired nearly 30 million users, the company was bought by Google in a multi-billion dollar deal.



Fitbit Pay will now not be available from the end of July, with customers instead invited to set up Google Wallet. The changes do not apply in Saudi Arabia, Japan or Taiwan.

