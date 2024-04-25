Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Emirates NBD Enigio

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Identity

Keywords

Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Emirates NBD carries out PoC for digitally native trade documents

Emirates NBD carries out PoC for digitally native trade documents

Emirates NBD has teamed with a trade finance platform and two fintechs on a proof-of-concept for a transaction involving digitally native trade documents with the application of participants' digital identity.

The PoC - carried out with DP World Trade Finance, Enigio and iBind - aimed to address the core issues effecting adoption of digitally native trade documents by replicating the traditional physical flow.

The digital documents needed to demonstrate their uniqueness/genuineness; establish ownership and authority; and have the ability to be transferred to a new owner.

"The PoC marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital trade finance, as it not only validates the digital trade documents such as an e-Bill of Lading, but also verifies and establishes the authority of the corporate entities involved in the end-to-end trade transaction," says a statement.

The partners say that their work successfully demonstrates the creation, transmission, and authentication of digitally native trade documents. It also created a robust system for trusted digital identities and showed seamless integration into existing workflows.

Vishnu Purohit, group head, trade product management, Emirates NBD, says: "This innovative solution has demonstrated its potential to revolutionise digital trade, offering enhanced security, efficiency and trust.

"It is a pivotal step towards a more seamless and secure trade ecosystem, and we are excited about the possibilities it holds for the future of international trade."

Related Companies

Emirates NBD Enigio

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Channels

Identity

Keywords

Trade finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your tickeJoin us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Trending

Trending

  1. Central banks embark on tokenisation project

  2. Revolut valuation raised 45% by investor

  3. Mastercard launches virtual card app to simplify travel and business expenses

  4. Apple offer to open up NFC payments access set for EU approval - Reuters

  5. Temenos appoints CEO; says sales hit by Hindenburg report

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks