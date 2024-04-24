ComplyAdvantage buys Golden to boost financial crime intelligence

AI-based financial crime detection startup ComplyAdvantage has acquired Golden Recursion in a deal that brings Andreessen Horowitz in as a shareholder.

San Francisco-based Golden is a startup "automating the construction of one of the world’s largest knowledge graphs, which shows interconnected data points and their relationships for the purpose of analysing complex information".



ComplyAdvantage says Golden’s data extraction and disambiguation will bring additional sources into its data ingestion layer to provide clients with more comprehensive, real-time financial crime risk insights.



The agreement also strengthens London-based ComplyAdvantage's North American foothold and brings in a powerful investor in Andreessen Horowitz, which joins a group including Goldman Sachs and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.



Vatsa Narasimha, CEO, ComplyAdvantage, says: "Delivering AI-enriched financial crime insights to our customers through a best-in-class user experience built on the most interconnected data has been our north star at ComplyAdvantage since day one. The acquisition of Golden is a critical milestone on that journey."