Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ComplyAdvantage

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Mergers and acquisitions Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ComplyAdvantage buys Golden to boost financial crime intelligence

ComplyAdvantage buys Golden to boost financial crime intelligence

AI-based financial crime detection startup ComplyAdvantage has acquired Golden Recursion in a deal that brings Andreessen Horowitz in as a shareholder.

San Francisco-based Golden is a startup "automating the construction of one of the world’s largest knowledge graphs, which shows interconnected data points and their relationships for the purpose of analysing complex information".

ComplyAdvantage says Golden’s data extraction and disambiguation will bring additional sources into its data ingestion layer to provide clients with more comprehensive, real-time financial crime risk insights.

The agreement also strengthens London-based ComplyAdvantage's North American foothold and brings in a powerful investor in Andreessen Horowitz, which joins a group including Goldman Sachs and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

Vatsa Narasimha, CEO, ComplyAdvantage, says: "Delivering AI-enriched financial crime insights to our customers through a best-in-class user experience built on the most interconnected data has been our north star at ComplyAdvantage since day one. The acquisition of Golden is a critical milestone on that journey."

Related Companies

ComplyAdvantage

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Mergers and acquisitions Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Trending

Trending

  1. Central banks embark on tokenisation project

  2. Revolut valuation raised 45% by investor

  3. Mastercard launches virtual card app to simplify travel and business expenses

  4. Blair Institute sets out &#39;progressive vision&#39; for fintech

  5. Apple offer to open up NFC payments access set for EU approval - Reuters

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks