retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan opens Glasgow tech centre

JPMorgan Chase has opened a newly-built, sustainably-designed, multi-million pound office in Glasgow to house thousands of technology workers.

The 270,000 square foot, 14 storey building will house JPMorgan's technology workforce in Glasgow. The US giant employees 2600 people in the city, which has housed one of its technology centres for 25 years.

The site took five years to build, employing 3900 construction workers, and has a ‘Gold’ rating according to the WELL standard, owing to its management of lighting, water, air quality and noise reduction.

Lori Beer, global CIO, JPMorgan Chase, says: "We have been among Glasgow’s top technology employers for 25 years now, and this is a deliberate long-term investment in the city and our employees."

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf adds: "The opening of JPMorgan Chase’s new Glasgow office is an exciting moment for the financial services and technology sectors in Scotland."

JPMorgan Chase

