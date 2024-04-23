Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Monese plots break-up amid mounting losses

Monese plots break-up amid mounting losses

Troubled mobile banking startup Monese is formulating plans to splinter the business into separate consumer-facing and corporate concerns amid mounting losses.

Sky News reports that the fintech has hired Interpath Advisory to work with Monese on the break-up.

Monese in January booked a £30.5 million loss in accounts filed for 2022 and warned of its ability to continue as a going concern unless it can raise additional funds.

The group last raised equity funding of £42.3m with the final round of its Series C funding in January 2022, bolstered by a $35 million strategic investment from HSBC in September 2022.

London and Tallinn-based Monese targets expats and immigrants who typically struggle to get a traditional bank account.

In accounts filed with Companies House, the finech posted losses of £30.5 million, 70% up on the previous year. Revenue stood at £27.7 million, up from £17.6 million in 2021, while costs increased significantly for the year to £26.8m (£2021: £17.2m).

Part of this is related to a strategic pivot to supply a core banking platform service to institutional customers. The business, dubbed XYB, is offered purely as a technology subscription, or with added operational support such as onboarding and customer support.

A Monese spokesman told Sky News: "The business has developed in two different directions: the original B2C business and now the new and fast-growing B2B PaaS (Platform as a Service) business.

"We are exploring the best organisational and capital structure for the company should be to maximise shareholder value."

