Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Midas

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wealth management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Retail investment app Midas raises $45 million

Retail investment app Midas raises $45 million

Istanbul-based retail investing startup Midas has raised $45 million to roll out crypto, mutual fund, and savings account products to its two million users.

The $45 million fundraise was led by Portage with participation from International Finance Corporation, and Spark Capital, Earlybird Digital East Fund, and Revo Capital doubling down on their previous investment in the company’s $11 million seed round in 2022..

It comes after Midas hit profitability last year amid plans to double its headcount to 400+ and grow its user bases to five million by year's end.

The new funding will allow Midas to grow its offering to include access to mutual funds, an interest-generating savings product, and cryptocurrency trading. In the next two-to-five years, Midas also projects that it will expand beyond Turkey, with plans to target countries in emerging markets.

Egem Eraslan, CEO and founder of Midas, says: "We have already brought affordable, quick access to US and Turkish equities to millions of people in Turkey. This fundraise will allow us to expand our product suite further, with mutual funds, savings products, and cryptocurrency trading firmly in our sights. Longer term, we want to broaden our horizons and expand our geographic footprint beyond Turkey to become a prominent regional player.”

Related Companies

Midas

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wealth management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your tickeJoin us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Trending

Trending

  1. Canada&#39;s real-time payment system won&#39;t launch before 2026

  2. Revolut valuation raised 45% by investor

  3. Mastercard launches virtual card app to simplify travel and business expenses

  4. Blair Institute sets out &#39;progressive vision&#39; for fintech

  5. Bitcoin halving may lead to price drop

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks