TokenEx and Ixopay to merge

Cloud tokenisation provider TokenEx has agreed a merger with payments orchestration platform Ixopay. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The two firms say the merger brings together the strengths of TokenEx’s expertise in tokenisation of payment data, and Ixopay's payments orchestration, including transaction routing & reconciliation capabilities.



This will offer merchants the ability to use multiple payment processors, increased authorisation rates and decreased interchange fees, along with PCI-certified secure payment data.



The combined company will be called Ixopay, a TokenEx Company, and will be led by TokenEx boss Marc Olesen.



Says Olsen: "By joining forces, Ixopay, a TokenEx Company is uniquely positioned to help merchants develop a payments strategy that optimizes the use of multiple payment processors to enhance both top and bottom-line results."