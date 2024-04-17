Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Barclays reports large spike in investment scams

Barclays reports large spike in investment scams

Barclays Bank is calling for social media platforms to act fast to improve verification of financial adverts after reporting a large spike in investment scams.

Investment scams accounted for a third (33 per cent) of all money customers lost to scammers in 2023, up 23 per cent year-on-year, according to Barclays data. Of all scam types, investment scams made up the greatest share of total claim values, with the volume of investment scams increasing by almost a third.

Barclays says this spike is being fuelled by scammers taking advantage of their ability to promote unverified financial adverts on social media sites, with more than 6 in 10 investment scams now taking place on these platforms.

Barclays data shows millennials and men are particularly susceptible - men’s average investment scam claim increases to £16,306, while claims by young people aged 21-40 account for 48 per cent of all investment scams.

Stephanie Mac Sweeney, head of fraud strategy at Barclays says: “It’s worrying to see such a rise in investment scams - with victims often heartlessly scammed out of large sums of money that they have been saving for their future. The banking industry works hard to educate, identify and intercept scams, but the only way to drive real change is to target these scams at their source. With the majority of investment scams now taking place on their platforms, social media firms must take responsibility, act on their promises and deliver a robust verification system to protect innocent people from falling prey to fraudulent investment adverts.”

Related Companies

Barclays Bank

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?

Trending

Related News
Lloyds warns against fraudsters on Booking.com and Airbnb
/crime

Lloyds warns against fraudsters on Booking.com and Airbnb

Revolut says Meta platforms are a 'hotbed' for scams
/security

Revolut says Meta platforms are a 'hotbed' for scams

Santander bids to clamp down on Facebook Marketplace scams

19 Dec 2023

UK to bring tech firms to account under new Online Fraud Charter

30 Nov 2023

NatWest launches board game to educate people about scams

28 Nov 2023

UK consumers lost over half a billion pounds to scams in the first half of 2023

25 Oct 2023

Trending

  1. UK government announces open finance task force

  2. Lloyds warns against fraudsters on Booking.com and Airbnb

  3. Temenos rejects Hindenburg claims after probe completed

  4. Chips migrates to ISO 20022 message format

  5. Hong Kong set to approve first crypto ETF

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks