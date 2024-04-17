Danish POS startup Flatpay raises €45 million

Danish fintech POS startup Flatpay has moved into Unicorn territory with a €45 million investment led by Dawn Capital with participation from Copenhagen's Seed Capital.

Founded in 2022, Flatpay provides a payment terminal for card payments and a POS system that streamlines payments, product management, and sales analytics for merchant customers.



Devised for small and medium-sized physical retailers, including restaurants, hairdressers, and stores processing over €100,000 annually, the firm operates an attractive pricing model that removes hidden costs and fees, providing a straightforward flat rate for all cards without any monthly subscription fees for terminal installations.



The Series B brings total funding for the startup to €66 million



Flatpay currently counts 7000 customers across Denmark, Finland and Germany and says it will use the new funding to expand into new markets and to roll out more products.