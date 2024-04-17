Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Danish POS startup Flatpay raises €45 million

Danish fintech POS startup Flatpay has moved into Unicorn territory with a €45 million investment led by Dawn Capital with participation from Copenhagen's Seed Capital.

Founded in 2022, Flatpay provides a payment terminal for card payments and a POS system that streamlines payments, product management, and sales analytics for merchant customers.

Devised for small and medium-sized physical retailers, including restaurants, hairdressers, and stores processing over €100,000 annually, the firm operates an attractive pricing model that removes hidden costs and fees, providing a straightforward flat rate for all cards without any monthly subscription fees for terminal installations.

The Series B brings total funding for the startup to €66 million

Flatpay currently counts 7000 customers across Denmark, Finland and Germany and says it will use the new funding to expand into new markets and to roll out more products.

