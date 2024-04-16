Romania's Salt goes live with Starling's SaaS platform

Romanian digital bank Salt has gone live on Starling's SaaS platform Engine, onboarding 100,000 customers in its first two weeks.

Banca Transilvania Financial Group-owned Salt Bank is Romania's first digitally-native lender and has set its sights on disrupting the local scene and winning a million customers within three years.



The bank teamed up with UK counterpart Starling to build and launch on the cloud-based Engine tech stack in under 12 months.



The Salt app comes with money management features, in-app card controls, and Apple and Google Pay in-app provisioning. Salt is also offering 3% interest on current account balances and on each Saving Space created, as well as a Platinum Debit Mastercard.



Salt is the first bank to roll out Engine, which Starling has been betting on to drive its international expansion since deciding to pull the plug on moving into Europe through an Irish banking licence.



The platform has also been selected by AMP Bank in Australia, which will be launching a new digital offer targeting the small business and consumer markets in 2025.



Sam Everington, CEO, Engine by Starling, says: “The Engine platform was built to power Starling Bank in the UK, which supports more than four million retail and small business accounts.



"Our work with Salt Bank shows just what our platform is capable of; Starling’s feature rich and highly personalisable banking products can be deployed around the world to attract impressive customer volumes, while our operational experience and cloud-expertise can help build, launch and run a bank in less than 12 months.”