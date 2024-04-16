Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/markets

News and resources on capital markets, exchanges, trade execution and post-trade settlement.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank of England

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Security Predictions Wholesale banking

Keywords

Human resources Reporting/compliance Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BoE forecasting held back by out-of-date tech - Bernanke

BoE forecasting held back by out-of-date tech - Bernanke

The Bank of England has been heavily criticised by a former chairman of the US Federal Reserve for relying on outdated technology for its economic forecasts.

Ben Bernanke, who led the Fed from 2006 to 2014, was commissioned to conduct an independent review into the UK central bank’s operations and policies in the wake of its failure to prevent inflation between 2022 and 2023.

While the report cites failures of monetary policy, poor communication and “strikingly technocratic” use of staff, much of the criticism was reserved for the use of software and technology.

Bernanke refers to “material under-investment” in forecasting tools, the proliferation of “makeshift fixes”, and the resulting “complicated and unwieldy system”.

Consequently, bank staff had used “human judgments that paper over problems with financial models”.

His report urges the bank to invest more money in its software and to replace or at least thoroughly revamp its economic model, known as Compass, and to incorporate “more qualitative descriptions of risks and uncertainty surrounding the outlook”.

Bernanke is set to appear before the all-party Treasury committee of members of parliament in May to answer questions on his report.

Related Companies

Bank of England

Lead Channel

Markets

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Security Predictions Wholesale banking

Keywords

Human resources Reporting/compliance Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?[Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?

Trending

Related News
BofE plans cloud-based data platform and AI pilots
/cloud

BofE plans cloud-based data platform and AI pilots

BoE and FCA release data collection transformation update
/regulation

BoE and FCA release data collection transformation update

BIS and Bank of England complete CBDC project

16 Jun 2023

Bank of England admits failings in security breach

25 Sep 2020

BoE issues cyber attack warning

19 Jun 2019

Trending

  1. Lloyds Bank cuts risk dept headcount

  2. How to Use Generative AI to Revolutionize Banking Compliance

  3. TOP-5 use cases for GenAI implementation in Banks or Fintech companies

  4. Credit fintech Petal agrees sale to Empower

  5. UK government announces open finance task force

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks