EQT sells Rimes to Five Arrows

EQT sells Rimes to Five Arrows

Data management provider to the asset management sector Rimes is being sold by investment firm EQT to Five Arrows. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

EQT and its co-shareholders have agreed to sell Rimes to Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, in a deal that, according to Bloomberg, values the data firm at between €800 million and €900 million, including debt.

Founded in 1996, Rimes works with 60 of the world’s top 100 asset managers, as well as the 10 largest asset servicers in the world, helping them solve complex data problems.

Powered by its proprietary, multi-tenant cloud technology platform, the vendor's data management solutions promise to empower clients to make better investment decisions using reliable data, while improving cost efficiency, and reducing operational risk.

EQT invested in Rimes in 2020, since when the company has expanded to become a full-spectrum Enterprise Data Management as a Service and Investment Management Platform.

Seif Khoufi and Constantin Sabet d’Acre, MD and director, Five Arrows Long Term Fund, say: "The Rimes team impressed us with their ambitious vision and their strong track-record of growing and scaling Rimes in a deeply customer-centric way."

