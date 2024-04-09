Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Petal Empower

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards Credit referencing and support Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Credit fintech Petal agrees sale to Empower

Credit fintech Petal agrees sale to Empower

Empower Finance has agreed to buy US credit fintech Petal and closed the acquisition of Philippines-based Cashalo.

Founded in 2016, Empower uses real-time cash flow, other nontraditional data, and machine learning to underwrite credit for underserved consumers no the US and Mexico.

The deal for Petal - terms of which have not been disclosed - gives Empower a foothold in the US credit card sector. Petal also uses non-traditional data to offer a Visa credit card to people even if they’ve never used credit before.

Reports emerged last November that the company had put itself up for sale amid Walls Street concerns about its ability to survive.

Meanwhile, Cashalo give Empower a route into the credit market in Southeast Asia.

"In both companies, we found a shared commitment to harnessing technology and rich alternative data to unlock financial opportunity for more people who merit our consideration," says Warren Hogarth, CEO, Empower.

Related Companies

Petal Empower

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Cards Credit referencing and support Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model[New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Trending

Trending

  1. Soroban Smart Contracts and Their Impact on the Stellar Blockchain

  2. Turkish crypto chief starts 11,196-year prison sentence

  3. Central banks explore tokenisation of cross-border payments

  4. Amazon removes Just Walk Out technology from Fresh stores

  5. Fintech funding slides to 7-year low

Research
See all reports »
Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience