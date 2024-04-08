Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
LCH.Clearnet

LCH gets green light to clear Bitcoin index derivatives

London Stock Exchange Group-owned LCH has secured regulatory approval to clear cash-settled Bitcoin index futures and options contracts.

LCH will provide clearing through its new DigitalAssetClear service for cash-settled Bitcoin index futures and options contracts traded on the UK-based digital asset derivatives trading venue, GFO-X.

Launching later this year, LCH DigitalAssetClear will operate a fully segregated clearing service - including a segregated default fund and a dedicated set of clearing rules - for market participants clearing these instruments.

Corentine Poilvet-Clédière, CEO, LCH, says: "We are pleased to have received regulatory approval to launch this innovative service which will enable institutional market participants to trade and clear cash-settled Bitcoin index futures and options within a regulated environment they are familiar with and which will allow them to benefit from LCH SA’s proven risk management capabilities."

