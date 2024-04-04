Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
Mastercard invests in Hello Alice

Hello Alice, a platform connecting small businesses to capital, connections and opportunities, has closed a Series C funding round joined by QED Ventures and Mastercard.

Backstage Capital, Guy Fieri, Golden Seeds, Harbert Growth Partners Fund, How Women Invest I, LP, Lovell Limited Partnership, Tyler “Ninja” and Jessica Blevins, and Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley joined the round, which values Hello Alice at $130 million.

The company provides access to credit, loans, grants, and business planning services to small business owners, enterprise customers, and hundreds of business networks across the United States.

The platform now supports 1.5 million small business owners and has recently broadened its suite of products and programmes.

“With Hello Alice, we’re investing to provide support to small business owners as they look to access capital, helping to address one of the most cited business challenges they face,” says Ginger Siegel, North America small business lead, Mastercard.

