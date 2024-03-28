Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Chase wealth planning tool draws millions of users

Chase wealth planning tool draws millions of users

JPMorgan Chase says its free Wealth Plan digital money coach has helped customers create more than a million personalised plans in just a year since launch.

Available in the Chase Mobile app and on Chase.com, Wealth Plan gives the bank's 54 million retail customers a full picture of their finances and helps them plan, save and invest.

Users can set and track short-term goals, like a vacation, and long-term goals, such as buying a home or retirement, in real time and get personalised step-by-step guidance and insights.

A goal simulator shows customers how different decisions made today can impact their financial future while customers can also schedule to speak to an advisor right from the tool.

Chase says the tool has proven a hit in its first year, with 10 million customers using it to update plans, get assistance to stay on track and get closer to their goals.

Sam Palmer, whose team created Wealth Plan, says: “We know that those who have a plan are much more successful at achieving their goals. So we created a powerful but easy-to-use planning tool to help our clients achieve their dreams.

“Wealth Plan is innovative because it puts planning directly in customers’ hands, wherever and whenever it’s most convenient for them.”

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your tickeJoin us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Trending

Trending

  1. Understanding Smart Contracts: a practical guide

  2. Visa and Mastercard reach $30bn interchange fee settlement with merchants

  3. Digital wallets play key role in US lawsuit against Apple

  4. Nationwide customers hit by payment delays

  5. Robinhood launches credit card

Research
See all reports »
Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience