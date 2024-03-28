Chase wealth planning tool draws millions of users

JPMorgan Chase says its free Wealth Plan digital money coach has helped customers create more than a million personalised plans in just a year since launch.

Available in the Chase Mobile app and on Chase.com, Wealth Plan gives the bank's 54 million retail customers a full picture of their finances and helps them plan, save and invest.



Users can set and track short-term goals, like a vacation, and long-term goals, such as buying a home or retirement, in real time and get personalised step-by-step guidance and insights.



A goal simulator shows customers how different decisions made today can impact their financial future while customers can also schedule to speak to an advisor right from the tool.



Chase says the tool has proven a hit in its first year, with 10 million customers using it to update plans, get assistance to stay on track and get closer to their goals.



Sam Palmer, whose team created Wealth Plan, says: “We know that those who have a plan are much more successful at achieving their goals. So we created a powerful but easy-to-use planning tool to help our clients achieve their dreams.



“Wealth Plan is innovative because it puts planning directly in customers’ hands, wherever and whenever it’s most convenient for them.”