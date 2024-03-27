Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tempo France

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wealth management Retail banking

Keywords

DeFi Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
French fintech ditches remittances in favour of DeFi

French fintech ditches remittances in favour of DeFi

Tempo France claims it is the the first fintech in the money transfers market to suspend classical remittances in order to focus exclusively on decentralised finance (DeFi).

According to Tempo, the time has come to give priority to the development of "radically new" business payment services.

The firm still holds a pan-Europoean licence for money transfers and remittances but will now pivot to services based around web3, digital assets and blockchain technology once it obtains the relevant licence for offeirng digitial finance services. 

Tempo anticipates "signficiant growth" this year in projects that bridge the traditional and decentralised worlds of finance and has forecast a 50% increase in DeFi transactions.

“We are proud to be the first company that once specialised in remittances only to embark on such a drastic transformational journey,” said CEO of Tempo, Alla Zhedik.

“We aim to follow modern payment market trends, while we tune our business model to a future where new technological approaches continue to emerge and classical finance and DeFi instruments are parts of a whole."

 

 

Related Companies

Tempo France

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wealth management Retail banking

Keywords

DeFi Transaction banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] SEPA Instant Payments: Are banks ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model[New Survey Report] Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Trending

Related News
Digital Dollar Project and Western Union pilot CBDC for cross-border remittances
/inclusion

Digital Dollar Project and Western Union pilot CBDC for cross-border remittances

Mastercard aims to boost trust for blockchain transactions
/crypto

Mastercard aims to boost trust for blockchain transactions

Tanzanian money remittance app Nala launches in the EU

06 Jan 2023

Financial institutions commit to lower remittance fees to Ukraine

28 Sep 2022

Blockchain-based remittance network Lightnet raises $50 million

30 Aug 2022

Former Flutterwave exec launches African remittance startup in UK

13 Jul 2022

Dinosaur Merchant Bank launches remittance service

08 Dec 2021

Trending

  1. Understanding Smart Contracts: a practical guide

  2. Visa and Mastercard reach $30bn interchange fee settlement with merchants

  3. UK set for soaring digital wallet adoption

  4. Digital wallets play key role in US lawsuit against Apple

  5. Nationwide customers hit by payment delays

Research
See all reports »
Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience