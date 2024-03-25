Goalsetter raises $9.6m to help families build wealth

Goalsetter a US financial education platform focused on helping families learn how to spend, save and invest, has raised $9.6 million in a Series A extension round.

The round was led by an affiliate of Edward Jones and MassMutual through its MM Catalyst Fund. Series A investors Fiserv, Webster Bank, Seae Ventures, Astia Fund, and Partnership Fund for New York City also participated.



Goalsetter works with banks and credit unions, providing a white-label platform that lets them offer families an app and debit card combination for children with a host of educational tools and parental controls.



The new funding will be use to target more partnerships with financial institutions and to launch live bank and credit union product implementations to make it easier to add its technology across multiple technology platforms.



Tanya Van Court, CEO, Goalsetter, says: "This funding will empower us to enhance our B2B offerings and forge stronger partnerships with credit unions, banks, and wealth management institutions, expanding our reach and impact to ensure that the next generation can grow into savvy savers and investors."